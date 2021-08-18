Sen. Marsha Blackburn shares her thoughts on ongoing Afghanistan, masking issues

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sen. Marsha Blackburn shared her thoughts Wednesday on some of the most pressing issues.

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, there are still about 15,000 Americans looking to find a way out of the country.

A note released from the State Department stated the United States cannot guarantee the safety of individuals making their way to the Kabul airport. Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin said that troops are working to secure the airport while evacuating as many people as possible.

Blackburn said that her office is working hard to help Tennesee residents who are trying to escape the country.

“It is a very mournful day for us. It is a catastrophe. It is a disaster. And we are seeking additional information hourly. Our staff has worked around the clock to provide safe passage out of the country for Americans.” Blackburn said.

Blackburn added that people with family trying to leave the country can contact her office for help.

Blackburn voiced her support for Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order requiring that parents be able to opt their children out of wearing masks in schools.

“We have seen issues – emotional, psychological, physical health issues that have arisen from children wearing masks,” said Blackburn. “I think that we need local school systems, local school boards involved in this with parents and with local health officials.”

A group of local health experts said in a letter Wednesday that there is “no known connection between wearing a mask and poor mental health” among children.