SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local lawmaker is sponsoring bills to combat animal cruelty in Tennessee.

Tennessee Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) said current law requires dogs to have adequate shelter but exactly what falls under that category is unclear, which is why this session he’s sponsoring a bill to establish new standards.

“When we’re talking about animal abuse, DA’s, prosecutors, have difficulty when it just says adequate shelter,” Sen. Lundberg said. “I think frankly, it’s a state-level policy defining that across the board,” Sen. Lundberg said.

The bill, SB 1788, includes standards for how much ventilation a shelter has, the size, and whether it has enough bedding material to allow the dog to retain body heat.

A second bill, SB 0168, Lundberg is sponsoring would crack down on cockfighting.

“Over the past few years, there’s been a number of cases because obviously, we have eight states that border us,” Sen. Lundberg said. “Tennessee has some of the weakest laws regarding cock fighting. That’s why in many ways we become a magnet for people to come here.”

The offense would be raised from a misdemeanor to a felony, with higher fines for spectators as well.

Both bills may face changes in the coming months. SB 0168 will go to summer study in the House.

Lundberg said he expects the shelter bill, SB 1788, to move through committee within the next two to three weeks.