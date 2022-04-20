ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Sen. Tim Kaine made a stop in Abingdon on Wednesday for a roundtable discussion.

Kaine met with Ballad health administrators at Johnston Memorial Hospital to discuss legislation he has introduced to improve research on long-haul COVID and provide more resources to those suffering from it.

“Ballad has a long COVID clinic that was set up last year, so this was an opportunity to talk about what we’re seeing in Southwest Virginia and hear patient experiences,” Kaine said.

The Virginia Senator says he is among those dealing with lasting symptoms from a COVID-19 infection.

Kaine has also introduced a bill that he says will aid Virginia’s rural hospitals, like Johnston Memorial, by giving them additional financial support by fixing the formula related to Medicare payments.