Sen. Hagerty announces Tennessee office locations, staff

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., joined by his wife Chrissy Hagerty, takes the oath of office from Vice President Mike Pence during a reenactment ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Newly-elected Sen. Bill Hagerty announced the locations of his local Tennessee offices and who will be staffing them.

The Republican has seven offices across the state: in Nashville, Chattanooga, Cookeville, Jackson, Knoxville, Memphis, and the Tri-Cities.

The Tri-Cities office is located inside the Tri-Cities Airport, Suite 101, and can be reached at 423-325-6240.

Nick Castle will serve as a field representative and Tracie O’Hara will serve as a constituent services representative at the Tri-Cities office. O’Hara spent 11 years working for Rep. Phil Roe before his recent retirement.

Hagerty also announced the appointment of Jim Henry as his state director.