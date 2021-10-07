Sen. Bill Hagerty discusses inflation, vaccine mandates and more

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – On Thursday, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) sat down to discuss the latest issues facing Tennesseans and what he wants to do about them.

On Afghan refugee resettlement

In a letter Thursday, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and other Tennessee leaders asked Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for answers on plans to resettle hundreds of Afghans in the state.

The public deserves transparency & information regarding the Afghan resettlement process. @GovBillLee, @MarshaBlackburn, & I wrote a letter to @SecMayorkas seeking answers about Americans the Administration left stranded & the over 400 Afghans they plan to resettle in Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/UBtz0KRxdc — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) October 7, 2021

“We need to know who these people are, how they’ve been vetted, how they’re certain that we’re going to be safe,” Hagerty said. “We also need to know if they intend to send them to Tennessee. Where are they going to send them? It’s going to impact our school system, our hospital capacity.”

On vaccine mandates

Currently, some Tennessee hospitals sit near capacity as COVID-19 patients are being treated. Hagerty said he disagrees with the Biden administration’s latest vaccine mandates and doesn’t think they will withstand judicial scrutiny.

“Look, I’ve taken the vaccine,” Hagerty said. “I’ve spoken with my doctor, it’s a personal decision. But I’m not in favor of mandates. People need to be able to make that decision for themselves.”

On inflation and supply shortages

Another issue felt by Americans is rising prices and supply shortages.

“Meat, eggs, chicken, these are all things that people in Tennessee eat, and those prices are all through the roof,” Hagerty said. “What we’re seeing is case after case that pieces and components of everyday life have all become more expensive.”

Hagerty credits this to not only supply chains being disrupted due to the pandemic, but also political moves from the current administration.

“They killed the Keystone XL pipeline,” Hagerty said. “They killed drilling on federal lands.”

Planning for the future

Hagerty said he’s doing what he can to support Tennesseans and fix the issues that matter most to them.

“We’re being challenged like never before,” Hagerty said. “I’m working hard, Senator Blackburn’s working hard every day to stand up for what’s made our state and our nation great.”