UPDATE: The tractor-trailer fire has been extinguished and all lanes of I-26 West and I-81 South have reopened as of 7:25 p.m., according to TDOT.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A semi truck fire is impacting traffic on both Interstates 81 and 26.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reported a vehicle fire at 6:09 p.m. on I-81 South at the interchange with I-26.

A viewer photo shows a semi-truck on fire underneath the I-26 West bridge over I-81.

According to TDOT, I-81 South and I-26 West are closed.

Traffic backed up to the Colonial Heights exit. (TDOT)

TDOT’s traffic map shows I-81 South traffic backed up to Exit 59, the Colonial Heights exit. It also shows delays on I-26 West near the interchange.