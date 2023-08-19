CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a release from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a tractor-trailer overturned into a ditch near a railroad in Carter County.

The semi overturned near 1366 Piney Flats Road in Watauga, according to the release.

News Channel 11 was on the scene where the incident occurred. First responders were scene using a crane system to upright the overturned semi. A stopped train was on the tracks upright beside the overturned semi.

THP said the driver was injured after the semi ran off the road and into the ditch.

According to THP, there are no charges pending.