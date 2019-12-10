Select Seven Credit Union announces details for 5th annual turkey giveaway

1  of  16
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Select Seven Credit Union will hand out 200 turkeys for its 5th annual turkey giveaway with hopes of helping families in need this holiday season.

The giveaway will take place at the Select Seven located at 333 East Main Street in downtown Johnson City on Thursday, December 19 starting at 1 p.m.

“We realize this time of year can be tough financially for many families, and we’re excited to give families a free turkey to help with their holiday dinner,” said CEO and President Kevin Jones. “We hope the turkeys will go to families that are in need.”

One turkey will be given away per family while supplies last.

The turkeys are available to anyone, not just credit union members.

