JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Select 7 Credit Union continued its tradition of giving away free turkeys in downtown Johnson City Friday afternoon.

The credit union handed out 150 frozen turkeys to anyone in line, even if they were not Select 7 Credit Union members.

“Today we’re doing our 9th annual turkey giveaway,” said Tanesha Johnson, a compliance officer with Select 7. “We collect throughout the year, and the credit union buys turkeys to give away to those in the community that may be in need.”

In addition to the turkeys, each family was also given four canned food items and other free gifts.

“We really enjoy helping out and just getting to meet the community and just know that we’re helping make their holidays a little brighter,” Johnson said.

Select 7 serves Carter, Hawkins, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties in Tennessee and Scott and Washington counties in Virginia.