JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A rainy Thursday did not stop people from lining up in downtown Johnson City at Select Seven Credit Union.

The credit union gave away 150 turkeys to families who showed up.

Photo: WJHL

2022 marks Select 7’s 75th anniversary, so company officials said they wanted to give away enough turkeys to stretch 75 yards on a football field.

The turkeys were given away to anyone, not just credit union members.

“They’re very grateful,” said Tanesha Johnson with the credit union. “We have so many people from different walks of life that come, and they are so appreciative of such a simple gift, but it’s something we feel that can help just relieve some of the stress this time of year.”

Turkeys were limited to one per family.