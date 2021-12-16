Select 7 Credit Union gives away 100 free frozen turkeys

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local credit union embraced the season of giving on Thursday by handing out 100 free frozen turkeys.

Select 7 Credit Union held its seventh annual turkey giveaway at the office on East Main Street.

Credit union leaders say the giveaway is their way of putting good out into the community during the holidays.

“With the economy and different things that are happening, supply issues now and the cost, so we do know that definitely this year, it was very important to us to be able to do the event again,” said Select 7 marketing coordinator Tonya Stevens.