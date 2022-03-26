JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As spring arrives and planters warm up their green thumbs, several local organizations have put together an event to make sure you have as much variety as possible in your garden.

The Nature’s Garden Swap & Share will take place at Winged Deer Park Saturday morning, and attendees are encouraged to bring your own labeled seeds to participate. A press release says some of the selections up for trade include native plants, heirloom produce and seasonal vegetables.

Alongside other swappers, experts will be on-hand to provide advice for both new and experienced planters.

Several organizations are reportedly involved with the event:

Boone Watershed Partnership

Build It Up East TN

Friends of Roan Mountain

Wild Ones

Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium

UT Extension Institute of Agriculture

HERBalachia

Tennessee Master Naturalist

Sierra Club

Northeast Tennessee Master Gardener Association

Southern Appalachian Plant Society

Tennessee Urban Forestry Council

Bristol Bird Club

Carver Peace Gardens

National Wildlife Federation

ETSU Biosciences

Elizabethton Bird Club

Jacob’s Nature Park at Sinking Creek

Hoffman Composting

Shady Oaks Garden Club

Attendance is free and open to the public, and will begin at the Meredith Pavilion at 10 a.m. Saturday and run until 12:30 that afternoon.