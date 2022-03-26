JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As spring arrives and planters warm up their green thumbs, several local organizations have put together an event to make sure you have as much variety as possible in your garden.
The Nature’s Garden Swap & Share will take place at Winged Deer Park Saturday morning, and attendees are encouraged to bring your own labeled seeds to participate. A press release says some of the selections up for trade include native plants, heirloom produce and seasonal vegetables.
Alongside other swappers, experts will be on-hand to provide advice for both new and experienced planters.
Several organizations are reportedly involved with the event:
- Boone Watershed Partnership
- Build It Up East TN
- Friends of Roan Mountain
- Wild Ones
- Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium
- UT Extension Institute of Agriculture
- HERBalachia
- Tennessee Master Naturalist
- Sierra Club
- Northeast Tennessee Master Gardener Association
- Southern Appalachian Plant Society
- Tennessee Urban Forestry Council
- Bristol Bird Club
- Carver Peace Gardens
- National Wildlife Federation
- ETSU Biosciences
- Elizabethton Bird Club
- Jacob’s Nature Park at Sinking Creek
- Hoffman Composting
- Shady Oaks Garden Club
Attendance is free and open to the public, and will begin at the Meredith Pavilion at 10 a.m. Saturday and run until 12:30 that afternoon.