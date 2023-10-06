JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Johnson City Public Works are alerting the public to a road closure happening on Monday, Oct. 9.

A news release from City Engineer Wallace McCulloch states the section of West Watauga between West State of Franklin Road and West Walnut Street will be closed as Atmos Energy conducts utility work.

McCullouch said even emergency vehicles will be unable to pass during the closure on Monday.

Drivers who cannot avoid the area should expect delays, use caution in the construction zone and observe posted speed limits for their safety and the safety of workers.