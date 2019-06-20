Section of US 11W named after Sullivan County Sgt. Steve Hinkle today

Family, friends and community leaders honored the life of a fallen Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office sergeant on Monday.

A portion of US 11W was dedicated to Sgt. Steve Hinkle, and Monday’s ceremony took place near the former “Grand Guitar” building at 1:30 p.m.

News Channel 11 was live on the scene.

WATCH LIVE: A portion of US 11W is now being dedicated to Sgt. Steve Hinkle at a ceremony near the former “Grand Guitar” building Details here: https://www.wjhl.com/local/section-of-us-11w-to-be-named-after-sullivan-county-sgt-steve-hinkle/2086853020Posted by WJHL on Monday, June 24, 2019

Sgt. Hinkle was killed in the line of duty back in February while responding to a welfare check call. He had served his community for more than 27 years.

State Senator Jon Lunberg and State Representative John Crawford were also in attendance.

Since Hinkle’s passing, the community has continued to remember his positive attitude and work ethic by holding several memorial events.

