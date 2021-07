MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of highway in Hawkins County will be closed for several hours Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says State Route 31 between Spruce Pine Road and State Route 131 will be closed for a few hours.

SR 31 runs from Mooresburg to Sneedville.

The closure will take place between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

TDOT says the highway will be closed due to a pipe replacement project.