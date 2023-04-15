JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The northbound lane of South Roan Street will be closed beginning Monday, April 17 between University Parkway and East Highland Road.

According to a release from Johnson City’s Public Works Department, the project’s estimated completion date is Friday, April 21. Traffic will be affected daily between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., the release said.

Drivers who can’t avoid the area are encouraged to use extreme caution, follow posted speed limits and watch for workers. Motorists in the area should expect delays, according to the release.