KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One lane of Industry Drive will be closed next week due to sewer work, according to the City of Kingsport.

The northbound lane will be closed between Brickyard Park Drive and near Wheatley Street on Monday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 13.

The construction zone will be marked by signs and directed by automatic flagger devices when required.

(City of Kingsport)

During the closure, Morgan Contracting will be performing sanitary sewer rehab work for the city.

The project is part of the city’s Phase 1 Sanitary Sewer Lining Project of 2022.