KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A section of the Greenbelt in Kingsport will be closed starting Thursday, June 23.

The Clinchfield Street to Cherokee Village Drive section of the Greenbelt will be closed due to resurfacing and sidewalk repairs. The estimated time of the closure is weather permitting and can take up to 15 days. A detour for users will be accessible.

Upon completion, a smoother, easier transition from the paved section of Greenbelt to the sidewalks along Cherokee Village Drive will be in place.