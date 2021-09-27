Section of East Cedar Street in Bristol, Tenn. to reopen Sept. 28

(WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee officials revealed Monday morning that a section of East Cedar Street that has remained closed for several months will reopen on Sept. 28.

Those traveling eastbound on King College Road will be required to stop again at the East Cedar Street intersection.

The road closure made several projects possible — box culvert installation at Cedar Creek, new storm sewer installation, sharp S-curve realignment and curb and sidewalk installations.

