JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers in Johnson City will need to avoid a portion of East Myrtle Avenue on Tuesday.

The 1000 block of East Myrtle Avenue, from Wall Street to East Oakland Avenue, will be closed Tuesday for a sewer line repair.

According to a release from the Water and Sewer Services of Johnson City, drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The release also says emergency traffic should be able to pass.