UPDATE: Section of downtown Kingsport returning to normal after gas leak

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A gas leak prompted road closures and evacuations Tuesday afternoon in a section of downtown Kingsport.

The Kingsport Fire Department responded to a gas leak at a construction site near the corner of East Market Street and Broad Street.

KFD spokesperson Barry Brickey says the gas line has been capped and, as of 4:10 p.m., those who were evacuated are being allowed to return to the area.

(Photo: Barry Brickey/Kingsport Fire Department)

(Photo: Barry Brickey/Kingsport Fire Department)

(Photo: Barry Brickey/Kingsport Fire Department)

(Photo: Barry Brickey/Kingsport Fire Department)

The 200 block of Broad Street and 100 block of East Market Street were closed to traffic and some nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.