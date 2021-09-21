UPDATE: Section of downtown Kingsport returning to normal after gas leak

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A gas leak prompted road closures and evacuations Tuesday afternoon in a section of downtown Kingsport.
The Kingsport Fire Department responded to a gas leak at a construction site near the corner of East Market Street and Broad Street.
KFD spokesperson Barry Brickey says the gas line has been capped and, as of 4:10 p.m., those who were evacuated are being allowed to return to the area.
The 200 block of Broad Street and 100 block of East Market Street were closed to traffic and some nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.