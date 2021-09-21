UPDATE: Section of downtown Kingsport returning to normal after gas leak

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Barry Brickey/Kingsport Fire Department)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A gas leak prompted road closures and evacuations Tuesday afternoon in a section of downtown Kingsport.

The Kingsport Fire Department responded to a gas leak at a construction site near the corner of East Market Street and Broad Street.

KFD spokesperson Barry Brickey says the gas line has been capped and, as of 4:10 p.m., those who were evacuated are being allowed to return to the area.

  • (Photo: Barry Brickey/Kingsport Fire Department)
  • (Photo: Barry Brickey/Kingsport Fire Department)
  • (Photo: Barry Brickey/Kingsport Fire Department)
  • (Photo: Barry Brickey/Kingsport Fire Department)

The 200 block of Broad Street and 100 block of East Market Street were closed to traffic and some nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss