Section of Carroll Creek Road to be closed most of January

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A section of Carroll Creek Road will be closed for the majority of the month of January.

Work crews will be installing a new sewer line between 2105 and 2138 Carroll Creek Road, which will result in a portion of the road being closed to all traffic Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each week throughout January, according to a release from Johnson City.

Emergency traffic will also be unable to pass during closures.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area when it is possible.