Section of Carroll Creek Road to be closed most of January

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A section of Carroll Creek Road will be closed for the majority of the month of January.

Work crews will be installing a new sewer line between 2105 and 2138 Carroll Creek Road, which will result in a portion of the road being closed to all traffic Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each week throughout January, according to a release from Johnson City.

Emergency traffic will also be unable to pass during closures.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area when it is possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss