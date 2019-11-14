Second woman charged in 2017 Washington Co. Tenn. overdose death pleads guilty

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The second woman charged in a 2017 Washington County, Tenn. drug overdose death pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

According to the clerk of court’s office, Darlicia Jordan pleaded guilty to reckless homicide.

The other woman charged, Tasha Williams, pleaded guilty to the same charge in October. She was sentenced to 15 years in jail, of which she must serve 30%.

Both women were charged after investigators say a man purchased heroin, believed to be laced with fentanyl, from Williams and Jordan in 2017.

Jordan’s sentencing is scheduled for January 30, 2020.