WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A second waterline break in less than a week has prompted another boil water advisory in Wise County.

The Wise County Public Service Authority reported a waterline break near a tank in the Coeburn Mountain area on Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, a boil water advisory has been issued for customers along Coeburn Mountain, Pole Bridge Road, Tacoma Mountain, Redwine, Duncan Gap, Hurricane, Dotson Creek, Strawberry Mountain, Hickory Gap, Turkey Branch, and surrounding areas.

Those in the advisory area are urged to bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before letting it cool and consuming it.

Wednesday’s advisory was announced right after the Public Service Authority lifted a prior boil water advisory that was issued Sunday for Kent Junction Road west of the Blackwood Industrial Park, the Dunbar Community, Moneyhun Road, and surrounding areas. It was issued due to a broken water line in the Blackwood area.