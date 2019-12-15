UPDATE: APD: 86-year-old woman charged after striking pedestrian outside Barter Theatre

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – UPDATE – An 86-year-old woman has been charged after striking a pedestrian outside the Barter Theatre in Abingdon on Friday.

The crash marks the second pedestrian hit in that location this month.

According to a release from the Abingdon Police Department, police were called to the scene in the 100 block of West Main Street at 10:40 p.m. on Friday.

Officers allegedly discovered there had been several people in the crosswalk, and the cross indicators were flashing when a 1999 Honda four-door failed to yield.

The release says the Honda was headed east and driven by Barbara Hockett of Damascus, Virginia.

Pedestrians took evasive action after Hockett failed to yield, and one of them was struck and transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Hockett is charged with driving on a suspended license and failure to yield for pedestrians.

APD reminds citizens to always cross at marked crosswalks and press the button, then wait for the signals.

Pedestrians are also warned to always be vigilant and be visible.

Motorists are reminded to anticipate pedestrians crossing anywhere and to always yield to pedestrians at crosswalks and intersections.

Previous Story

For the second time in less than a month, a pedestrian was hit by a car outside the Barter Theatre in Abingdon.

The most recent incident happened Friday night around 10:45 p.m., according to a Town of Abingdon spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the pedestrian was hit by an elderly driver while in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More information is expected to be released Monday.