Second Harvest to host food distribution at Science Hill on Dec. 4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and Johnson City Schools are teaming up to provide meals to area families throughout the holiday season.

Second Harvest will host a food distribution site at Science Hill High School at 1509 John Exum Pkwy. for all Johnson City Schools families on Saturday, Dec. 4 starting at 10 a.m.

Families can register to pick up food by CLICKING HERE; early registration will help distributors determine how many truckloads of food will be needed for the distribution day.

Science Hill families can register to pick up food by calling Family Resource Director Terry Jones at 423-232-2190 ext. 2075.

Elementary and middle school families can either call Jones at the phone number listed above or contact Heidi Davis at Second Harvest by emailing feedthekids@netfoodbank.org.

Orders must be submitted by Dec. 2, and no exceptions will be made.

Families must have a student in Johnson City Schools to qualify for the food distribution.