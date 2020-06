ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Second Harvest Food Bank will host a distribution in Erwin this week.

Distribution will take place Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at Nuclear Fuel Services, 1650 Jackson Love Highway. Pre-registration is not required.

In May, the nonprofit said it fed more than 50,000 people in ongoing efforts to meet “unprecedented need” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more or donate, visit netfoodbank.org or call 423-279-0430 or check the organization’s Facebook page.