Photo courtesy of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee was the recipient of a donation from the Independent Pilots Association (IPA) Foundation.

The IPA Foundation donated $20,000 to provide child hunger relief in Northeast Tennessee.

A release from Second Harvest states that the IPA has supported the food bank for more than ten years.

“The IPA Foundation has provided ongoing support to help feed the children in Northeast Tennessee,” Rhonda Chafin, the executive director of Second Harvest, stated in the release.

According to Second Harvest, the donation will go toward the food bank’s Food for Kids Backpack program in Northeast Tennessee schools. The program aims to help more than 4,000 chronically hungry children by giving them bags of healthy snacks and easily prepared meal items that they can take home for after-school hours.

Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee serves Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi Counties.