JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of Northeast Tennesseans will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal thanks to the generosity of others.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee announced that it has met its goal for Project Thanksgiving. The radiothon and donation drive aimed to provide 6,200 meals for food-insecure families, and that goal has been reached.

Second Harvest Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said people can still donate as they hope to raise more funds past the goal.

“We can use those funds for those individuals that call in last minute and haven’t received their last meal, or we’ll continue to use those funds through the holidays,” Chafin said. “And we’ll also put those funds toward Project Thanksgiving in 2023.”

WCQR partnered with the food bank for the 14th year to help raise the funds to fight hunger this holiday season.

Chafin said anyone who would still like to donate to Project Thanksgiving can do so online.