Second Harvest of NETN Food Bank serves hundreds of Families Saturday as pandemic persists

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday morning, cars snaked through the parking lot of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and nearby roads as hundreds of families in need flocked to pick up food for the month.

Tracey Edwards, communications specialist for the food bank, told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that they served over 700 families on Saturday morning.

“Our first month doing this same Saturday distribution in June, we helped 274 families and today we served over 700,” she said. “Feeding America has predicted we will see the number of those seeking food assistance to continue rising through 2020 and we will be ready to help our neighbors in need.”

On average, the food bank offers about 100 lbs of food to those in need, for free. Thus far during the COVID-19 pandemic, the line to pick up these food parcels has been growing each month.





Photos courtesy of a WJHL viewer

Most food donations are thanks to a partnership with the USDA allowing food banks to be given extra resources like produce and meat from farms across the country amid the pandemic.