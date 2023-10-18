JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee launched its annual Thanksgiving meal campaign Wednesday.

2023 Project Thanksgiving’s goal is to ensure families and individual Northeast Tennesseans all can experience a Thanksgiving meal.

Second Harvest leadership said the goal of Project Thanksgiving is to provide 6,200 holiday meals to local people. The food bank works alongside WCQR to host a radiothon and help support the project on Nov. 2.

However, those wishing to donate do not have to wait for the radiothon. Contributions to Project Thanksgiving can be accepted online. A $25 donation will provide a full Thanksgiving meal to a family in need of help, according to Second Harvest.

“The spirit of giving during Project Thanksgiving is truly heartwarming.” Second Harvest Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said. “We at Second Harvest Food Bank are deeply grateful to be part of this incredible partnership that continues to shine a light on the importance of sharing and caring for our neighbors during the holiday season.”