Second Harvest Food Bank, WCQR kick off Radiothon event Thursday for 2020 Project Thanksgiving

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Second Harvest Food Bank has teamed up with local radio station WCQR to raise money for its 2020 donation campaign.

In 2020, Second Harvest has set a goal to provide 10,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes to those in need in Northeast Tennessee.

Project Thanksgiving officially began on November 2, according to a release. The campaign will run through the month of November.

On Thursday, November 5, the WCQR Radiothon event will be held from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. The station will promote donations to the food bank all day.

To donate, listeners can call WCQR at 888-477-5676 or go online to donate by clicking here.

Second Harvest says a donation of just $25 will buy a Thanksgiving meal for a family in need.