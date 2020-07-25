Second Harvest Food Bank serves over 650 families at Saturday’s food box distribution

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Over 650 Tri-Cities families received donated food boxes at Second Harvest’s food box distribution at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee on Saturday.







Photo courtesy of Tracey Edwards

Each family received up to a hundred pounds of food, according to Second Harvest’s community relations manager Tracey Edwards, and each box was full of fresh produce, dairy products, meat, and bags of dry goods.

“We are honored to serve our neighbors in need,” said Edwards. “We saw an over 50% increase in those seeking food today compared to our food box distribution last month.”

The next distribution will be on August 29 at the food bank in Kingsport.

For more information on upcoming distributions, visit the website at netfoodbank.org.