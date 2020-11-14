Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee say 2020 has been the busiest year yet

SULLIVAN CO, Tenn. (WJHL)- Feeding America and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee have been doing what they can to help those impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant was at one of their mobile food drives today as thousands lined up to receive free food.

It’s been a tough year for many because of COVID-19.

Local food banks are saying this has been their busiest year ever.

“This is our fifth distribution that we’ve had,” said Rhonda Chafin with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. “Five months of this is just to help alleviate and to help people that are really having a hard time during COVID.”

Cars could be seen for miles lining up to receive food from Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

“It’s been a bad year for us,” said Sarah Grahn who was waiting in line. “We’ve struggled quite a bit.”

Like many, Grahn relies on the food bank to be able to feed her family.

“I work two jobs to try to support my mother and me,” Grahn explained. “She’s 85 years old and they only give her 70 dollars worth of food stamps. So this helps us out considerably.”

Grahn said the food they received on Saturday could last them for the remainder of the year,

“We’ve been blessed with food from the CARES act, through United States Department of Agriculture,” explained Chafin. “We’ve also received support from the Tennessee Emergency Management Association to help people and to be able to get them more food.”

This was Sheri Miller’s first time coming to the mobile distribution.

“It will definitely help because budgets are stretched,” she said, “My husband had a couple co-workers who had tested positive so he had to quarantine, then I’ve had several friends that have passed.”

Miller said she’s been considered an essential worker throughout the pandemic, but others weren’t so fortunate.

Because of layoffs and furloughs around the region, staff with the food bank said they need more help to keep up with the demand.

“We’re asking people to go online and donate to our virtual food drive and that will provide additional food to families,” said Chafin.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee said they also need volunteers to help out with mobile distributions.

They have more scheduled throughout the remainder of the year.