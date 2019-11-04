Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee kicks off Project Thanksgiving for families in need

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee kicked off their Project Thanksgiving on Monday.

The campaign is meant to help provide Thanksgiving meals for families and individuals in need who may not have a meal for the holiday.

Second Harvest Executive Director Rhonda Chafin emphasizes that there is a lot to do to help those in our region.

“We have well over 600 families sponsored about $16,000 that we’ve already received,” Chafin said. “We’ve got a long way to go, and we’re just appealing to the community to support Second Harvest to be able to provide these boxes to families in the area.”

This year, the organization has a goal to provide Thanksgiving meals to 5,500 people across the region.

The last day you can donate is November 11. You can drop off donations at Second Harvest.