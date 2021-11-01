Second Harvest Food Bank launches Project Thanksgiving for families in need

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities food bank has started its annual Thanksgiving campaign.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and WCQR kicked off the 2021 Project Thanksgiving program on Monday. 2021 marks the 13th year of Project Thanksgiving.

The campaign serves families in need throughout the eight counties in the food bank’s region.

“It’s just wrong for an individual or a family to go through Thanksgiving without a traditional Thanksgiving meal, without the turkey and all the trimmings, and that’s how Project Thanksgiving really was started,” said Second Harvest Executive Director Rhonda Chafin.

WCQR will host a Radiothon event on Nov. 4 to support the cause. Listeners who call in can make a $25 donation. In addition, you can also click here to donate.