Second Harvest Food Bank, ETSU local churches commit to packing 2000 food boxes for families in need

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee paired up with local churches and ETSU to provide volunteers tasked with packing food boxes for families throughout the region.

According to a release from Second Harvest, 120 volunteers from Central Baptist Church, Munsey Methodist and ETSU students and faculty were rallied into an assembly line with the final goal of 2,000 finished relief boxes.

Volunteers endured early Saturday morning rain to start their work, and finished their 1018th box around 3 p.m. that same day.

“Though rainy,” said Central Baptist pastor Dr. Tommy Hood. “The spirit of service was apparent across these volunteers in helping those without food to know God’s love”

Food insecurity remains a significant challenge throughout the Appalachian Highlands, and the COVID-19 pandemic has driven many families into hardship throughout the region. Second Harvest hopes to provide a stopgap for those families, providing food to as many families as possible.

“We couldn’t provide this gift of food to the community without these volunteers and our staff,” said Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank. “Thank you, thank you, thank you!”