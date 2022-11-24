KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee announced volunteers reached a lofty goal on Thursday: over 6,000 families were given a Thanksgiving meal box.

According to a release from Second Harvest, this year’s Project Thanksgiving meal program distributed 6,200 boxes of food for hungry families in the area.

“Our mission of helping others depends on community support,” said Rhonda Chafin, Second Harvest’s executive director. “And this is a great example of how everyone working together can provide food for those in need.”

This year marks the 14th year of Project Thanksgiving, which was put in place to reduce the number of Northeast Tennesseans facing food insecurity around the holiday. According to Second Harvest data, roughly 1 in 7 residents of the region are food insecure.

Donations to other Second Harvest projects can be made online. Volunteers can register to help online as well.