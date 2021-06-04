Second Harvest Golf Classic happening Monday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An annual golf tournament benefiting an area food bank will take place Monday.

Golfers will converge on the Blackthorn Club at the Ridges for the 28th annual Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee Golf Classic.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the money raised will benefit Second Harvest, which fights hunger across the region.

“Summer is really a difficult time for families with children,” said Rhonda Chafin of Second Harvest. “During the summer months, we know that children aren’t able to take advantage of the backpack program or the free or reduced lunch meals.”

The event is one of Second Harvest’s biggest fundraisers.

Lunch and pre-check-in will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

There is still room for more teams and players. To register, call 423-279-0430 or visit www.netfoodbank.org.

Each player’s package includes green fees, cart fees, beverages, snacks, door prizes, and a chance to win a $25,000 hole-in-one prize.