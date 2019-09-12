Second Harvest: An estimated 4,500 children are in need of food assistance in Northeast Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- September, also known as ‘Hunger Action Month’, marks one of the biggest months of the year for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

On Thursday, News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck found volunteers hard at work packing thousands of boxes at Second Harvest in Kingsport.

Officials with the food bank said food insecurity in our region is higher than the national average and they served meals to 1,500 children daily over the summer.

Second Harvest officials said that need doesn’t stop when summer ends.

The backpack program helps provide much-needed meals to kids in 130 area schools as they’ve determined about 4,500 children are in need of food assistance.

Over 60,000 individuals in Northeast Tennessee are food insecure, according to the executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank.



Today is Hunger Action Day across the nation. I’ll have more details on the scope of hunger in our area on https://t.co/SOtldjtvrS today pic.twitter.com/AAUrjx7FqM — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 12, 2019

