BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, the second class of seniors graduated from Blountville’s West Ridge High School, with an unusual twist.

Students wore two tassels on their graduation caps–one for West Ridge and one to honor the school where they started their high school experience.

The class of 2023 included students who started their high school careers at Sullivan North, Sullivan Central and Sullivan South– all schools that closed in a consolidation plan.

Senior Class President Rachel Niebruegge acknowledged the bittersweet transition students faced in her class address.

“Although it was hard to say goodbye to being a rebel, cougar or raider, we’ve made this school into something great,” said Niebruegge. “Together we became wolves.”

Senior Dekota Suiter started her high school career at the now-closed Sullivan South.

“It was hard, I miss the old school still, but this is an amazing school,” Suiter told News Channel 11.

Despite the difficulties transitioning from one school to the next, Suiter is proud of her accomplishment.

“I finally did it after 13 years,” she said. “I feel great!”

Suiter told us she intends to start college at Northeast State next year and plans to become a nurse.