JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A second egg has pipped at the ETSU Johnson City Eagle Nest on Monday, March 22.

The pip was spotted Monday morning after the first egg in the nest hatched Sunday.

Parents Boone and Shima still have a third egg that has yet to hatch or pip.

Both eaglets at the Bluff City nest have already hatched.

You can watch the eagles on the ETSU Biological Sciences website by clicking here.