BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eugene and Frances continue to see their feathery family grow in 2022.

The eagles welcomed their second egg of the season on Wednesday night, according to administrators of the East Tennessee State University Eagle Cams page on Facebook. The egg was laid at 7 p.m.

Late Saturday night, Frances laid the nest’s first egg. Two eggs hatched at the Bluff City nest in 2021.

Spokespeople for the observation page said eggs typically hatch around 35 days after they are laid.

You can watch the eagles and their eggs live by clicking here.