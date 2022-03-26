BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eagles Eugene and Frances welcomed a second baby into their nest Friday night after multiple cracks and pips appeared in the last remaining egg throughout the day.

According to a post from ETSU Eagle Cams’ Michelle France, the new eaglet will be temporarily named BC22 (Bluff City 22nd) before a more permanent name is chosen by the public.

East Tennessee State University livestreams show both babies being fed trout scraps by Frances throughout the day, with a light dusting of snow still in the nest.