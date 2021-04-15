Second eaglet at ETSU Johnson City nest dies Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A second eaglet has died at the ETSU eagle nest in Johnson City.

According to a post from an administrator of the ETSU Eagle Cams page, JC19 died Thursday morning.

“We have no way of knowing what occurred, JC19 was lethargic yesterday and did not want to eat so we suspected a pellet needed to be cast,” according to the post from administrator Michelle France.

The post states the eaglet cast a large pellet at 6:04 a.m. Thursday then appeared to be non-responsive shortly after.

This is the second eaglet from the Johnson City nest to die this hatching season. In late March, JC17 fell from the nest and was presumed dead.

One eaglet, JC18, remains in the Johnson City nest with its parents, Boone and Shima.