Second-degree murder charge dismissed against Scott Co. woman after shooting deemed ‘justifiable homicide’

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Scott County woman’s murder charge was dismissed after a court ruled her shooting of a man a “justifiable homicide.”

According to a motion filed in the Circuit Court of Scott County on Wednesday, a special prosecutor asked the court to rule the case of Tamara Wolford’s homicide as nolle prosequi, meaning it would not be prosecuted.

Wolford was previously charged with second-degree murder after a shooting occurred at a suspected home invasion in Scott County in June 2020.

The motion states that the man killed, Jared Dockery, had been previously court ordered to not have any contact with Wolford.

According to the motion, Dockery violated that order within the same month it was issued and was sentenced to five days incarceration. A protective order was issued against Dockery around January 24, 2020, naming Wolford as the protected party.

The motion states Dockery violated the order of protection on at least two occasions and was charged with trespass and destruction of property as a result of one of those violations. The matters of those violations were pending at the time of his death.

Court records state on June 16, 2020, two charges of violation of a protective order were issued against Dockery.

Before he was charged with violating the protective orders, Dockery reportedly sent an Instagram message to Wolford saying, “Me and you are gonna tall (sic) face to face between now and Tuesday and it will take a while.”

According to the motion, Dockery showed up at the home Wolford, her mother and her child were staying at on the evening of June 16.

The motion states that Dockery convinced the child, to whom he was the biological father, “to unlock the only usable entrance into the residence.”

Dockery then put his hands on the arm of the child, and Wolford’s mother tried to keep him from entering the home, the motion states.

According to court documents, Wolford got a firearm from inside the house and warned Dockery to leave. He reportedly let go of the child but did not leave.

The motion states Dockery “appeared to reach toward a set of kitchen knives adjacent to the entryway.”

Wolford warned Dockery she would shoot if he did not leave, the motion reads.

Wolford fatally shot Dockery after he continued to come into the home.

Court records state an autopsy was performed on Dockery on August 4, which found that his blood contained “methamphetamine in the amount of 1.1 mg/L and amphetamine in the amount of 0.32 mg/L.”

“The Commonwealth asserts that the totality of the circumstances in this case indicate that the defendant’s actions constituted justifiable homicide.”

Joshua H. Newberry, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Dickenson County, was the special prosecutor assigned to the case.

You can read the full motion below: