Second day of Fun Fest features food, family fun

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The second day of Kingsport’s summer festival was alive with street performances, food tastings, and much more.

News Channel 11’s Amy Cockerham was on the scene to see what visitors and residents thought of the event’s 40th anniversary.

“It means a lot that it’s been going on for so long, especially after last year when we didn’t get to have it. It was very sad so I feel like this year everybody is, like, utilizing that they get to come out and do this,” said Shelby Medlin.

Alongside the events for the day, a Kingsport fixture celebrated a birthday. The Kingsport carousel turned 6 years old on Saturday with free rides from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that same day.

Downtown Kingsport was covered in chalk art and filled with energy as street performers took to greeting guests.