Second Amendment rally held in Appalachia

News Channel 11 Staff

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) — On the same day that state legislators banned guns at the Virginia State Capitol, Second Amendment supporters held a rally at the former Appalachia High School.

The rally comes after Democrats won control of the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates and, along with Gov. Ralph Northam, pledged to push for more gun regulations.

The rally was organized by the Wise County Patriots Group.

The group is planning a bus trip to Richmond to rally against gun control.

