Seasons of Hope hosting Secret Santa Project to help local families during holiday season

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Christmas just around the corner, a local nonprofit organization, Seasons of Hope, announced it’s time again to host the Secret Santa Project, a community effort to provide to local families and friends in need during the holiday season.

The nonprofit has provided a list of necessities on its website.

Currently, there are 18 families left to adopt and donate to in the 2020 holiday season.

Seasons of Hope is spotlighting stockings this week and plans to provide over 80 filled stockings for local families this year.

The nonprofit also helps to provide sensory stockings for children with sensory processing needs.

Those who cannot adopt a family can still help. Donate to the Seasons of Hope wish list by clicking HERE.