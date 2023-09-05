ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Main Street Elizabethton announced on Tuesday the annual Christmas Parade will take place on Dec. 9, and this year’s theme is “Season of Lights.”

According to a release from the organization, the Christmas Parade begins the evening of Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. in downtown Elizabethton.

The theme “Season of Lights” encourages anyone attending, whether they be riding on a float or spectating, to wear light-up accessories that shine. The community is urged to be as bright and sparkly as possible.

The Elizabethton Department of Parks and Recreation was named Grand Marshal and will be honored during the parade for all its work on outdoor spaces in the city.

“The holidays are such a magical time in downtown,” said Main Street Director Courtney Bean. “From twinkling lights to holiday cheer, the Christmas season is such a special time for the Elizabethton community. This is why we are especially excited to honor Parks and Recreation to celebrate the light they bring to our community with family-friendly events and accessible outdoor spaces!”

Parade entry applications can be found on Eventbrite.com or by calling Main Street at 423-213-0090. The deadline to apply to be in the Elizabethton Christmas Parade is Dec. 2.